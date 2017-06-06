Wilma Syfie 1936 – 2017

RAPID CITY, SD - Funeral services for Wilma “Billie” Syfie, 80, of Rapid City and formerly of Isabel will be at 2 PM, MT, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Isabel UCC Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge and an hour prior to services Saturday. Wilma passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.

Billie was born September 28, 1936 to Clarence C and Lillian E (Funkhouser) Grate in Hyannis, NE. They moved to Isabel, SD in 1950.

On August 1, 1954, Billie married Ferris Syfie in Isabel. They raised three children and lived in Isabel until Ferris’ death in 1975. Billie moved to New Underwood, SD and then lived in Bismarck, ND, until she moved to Pierre, SD, to be near her grandkids. After retirement, she moved to Rapid City, SD, to be near her younger grandkids.

Billie worked in various jobs where she enjoyed helping and meeting people. Billie also enjoyed music, dancing, watching TV, playing cards and word puzzles, and making crafts. Later in life, she looked forward to many trail rides taken with her brother and sister-in-law, John and Marlene Grate.

She is survived by her two children Pamela (Robert) Fuhrer, Wichita, KS and Dena Palmier, Pierre, SD; and one brother, Lyle Grate of Garland, TX. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Marcie (Chad) Holsteen, Wichita, KS; Jason (JoAan) Fuhrer, Niceville, FL; Tekla (Kris) Bennett, Fordyce, NE; Trevor (Maritza) Bennett, Spearfish, SD; and Tristan (Louis) Palmier, Keystone, SD. Six great grandchildren – Jordan, Mason and Ty Holsteen, Wichita, KS; Lola and Quinn Kathol, Fordyce, NE; and Jonah Fuhrer, Niceville, FL.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son (J.C. Syfie), grandson, two sisters, two brothers, brother-in-law, one great-nephew and one great-niece. We are grateful for family and friends that have helped us through this most difficult time. May God bestow his blessings on your families.