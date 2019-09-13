Wilma Straighthead 1950 – 2019

BEAR CREEK, SD – Wilma Straighthead, 68 of Bear Creek passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at I.H.S. Hospital, Eagle Butte.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MDT, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the CRST Bingo Hall, Eagle Butte. Burial will follow at Straighthead Cemetery, Bear Creek, SD. Wake services will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the bingo hall, Eagle Butte with a procession from the 4-mile at 4:00 p.m.

Wilma Jean was born on November 4, 1950 at the Old Cheyenne Agency. Parents are Joseph Raymond Larrabee and Eunice (Dupris) Larrabee.

She spent her childhood at Poor Buffalo Place, Bear Creek and Green Grass. Wilma was a beloved child on both sides of her family, she shared many happy memories of growing up with her siblings/cousins and grandmas. She lost her father at a young age, and she gave up her mother to advocacy for the people. The grandmothers gave her the Lakota name ‘Mni O’Waca Win’ (Ocean Maiden), as her father was a Navy Veteran who was stationed at Pearl Harbor and survived.

Wilma Jean attended day school in Bear Creek and graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School in 1970, her determination to full fill her education was supported by her family because she dropped out to become a young mother. Joleen Nancy was born, she endured being a single mother as Darrel Andrew was drafted and sent to the Vietnam War. Denise Marie was born after Darrel returned home; she was Wilma’s sparkler baby born on Independence Day. We all know Wilma loved to gamble, she called Derick James her good luck number baby and betting on what DJ would do that day was her good luck, she always had tough love for her son. Through the years, life was difficult at times. It was the birth of Rachel Jeane that proved miracles happen. Rachel became the breath of fresh air that gave life back to our family and sealed our bonds to each other and made us stronger.

Darrel and Wilma were loving parents, a parent team who opened their home and hearts to many nieces, nephews, and relatives who needed them and shared countless memories with great people.

Wilma Jean worked for the NYC program and her work ethic to help the people was ignited. She worked at the CR Law Enforcement, MCH Health Aide, becoming an EMT, and evolving into a CHR. She spent 45 years up until the time of her death, commitment of advocacy to the health and welfare for the people. Wilma received her Associate of Arts Degree in Social Services in May 1994.

Wilma Jean was a caring person, and her bond with numerous individuals reaches far and wide. She had a loving relationship with her family, her work family, and her bingo family. If you knew the gambler she was, she would always say, “a gambler keeps their backs to the wall”. Through the years she enjoyed, reading, beading, bingo, and visiting. She will be missed.

Wilma leaves behind her children: Joleen, Denise, Derick (Lacey), Danita (Ted), and Rachel (Robert); nieces and nephews: Joey(LeeAnna) Dupris, Shawn, Pearson, Tohonnie, Kayla, Kelsey, and Komeisha Allen; her grandchildren: Eunice, Roman, Imaginn, Sean, Kaylynn, Destinn, Natan, Dro’dean, and Roy; Alberta, Teddi, and Duane; Kayla, “Chunky”Brent, Shai, Traci, and Sunni; Jrevan, Stockten, and Staxxten; Umpo, Lowan, Cega, and Skuya; Sheridan, Mariam, Adonis, Rikki, and Tina; great grandchildren and her God children; Hunka daughters: Arlys (Dale) Bagola, Memoree (Toby) Skinner, Audrey (Frank) Makes Room for Them, Nancy Ann Dupris, Kirby Blue Coat, Robin LeBeau, Winona Yellowhead, Angela Young Bear; Hunka sons: Jared (Carla) Blue Coat, Tristan (Susan) Red Bear, Mark Shaving, Dale (Michelle) Larrabee; and Tiwahe sisters and brothers.

Proceeded by Husband – Darrel A Straighthead, Father – Joseph R Larrabee, Mother – Eunice (Dupris) Larrabee, Brothers – William Larrabee, Gilbert Larrabee, David “Bud” Dupris, “Scope” Yellowhead, Sisters – Delema, Clevia, and Joann. Numerous grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with her arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)