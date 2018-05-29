Williams Charged with Public Indecency

A 76-year-old Pierre man has been charged with Public Indecency after contact with the Pierre Police Department last night (Mon.).
According to information from the police department, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Garfield Avenue because of a male subject standing outside nude. Kenneth Williams was arrested for Public Indecency.
