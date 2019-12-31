William Webb 1926 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – William Webb, 93, of Faulkton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Faulkton Senior Living.

No services will be held upon Bill’s request.

William “Bill” “Dude” Walter Webb was born on June 14, 1926 in Eagle Butte, SD to George and Ella (Joens) Webb.

Bill grew up on the ranch north of Eagle Butte, SD and attended country school through the eighth grade. He served in the US Army during World War II in Japan.

On July 29, 1953, he married Frances Fischer in Spearfish, SD and they made their home in Eagle Butte, SD. Together they raised five children: Diane, Edward, Robert, Larry and Rick. In the early 1960’s Bill and Frances moved near Faulkton and purchased the Webb Ranch. He continued to work the land and run cattle on the farm he established until the spring of 2019 due to his health.

Ranching, cattle and rodeos were Bill’s passion. Bill loved history and could tell you endless stories of his childhood, remembering specifically names and dates. He loved his family and friends and always enjoyed visiting with people. He was honest, hard–working, believed in telling the truth and was always good to the neighbors by lending a helping hand. He was always thankful for the good, long life that he had.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Frances “Cookie”; daughter, Diane (Gordy Bertsch) Fix of Watertown, SD; four sons: Edward Webb of Belle Fourche, SD, Robert Webb of Faulkton, SD, Larry Webb of Faulkton, SD and Rick (George Sanchez) Webb of Baja, CA, Mexico; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Jared) Steffes, Bristol, SD, Kyle (Kaylee) Webb of Belle Fourche, SD, Kelsey (Chase) Smith of Sturgis, SD, and Jason (Taylor) Webb of Casper, WY; three great-grandchildren: Addison and Jackson Steffes and Cooper Smith; one brother, Melvin (Yvonne) Webb, Eagle Butte, SD; one sister, Lucille (Elmer, Sr.) Berndt, Eagle Butte, SD; two sisterS-in-law: Lorraine Webb, Helidon, Australia and Joan Webb, Eagle Butte, SD and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandsons Christopher Fix and Kevin Fix; brothers Lee Webb, Ray Webb, Jim Webb, Martin Webb, Lyle Webb, Wayne Webb and Gene Webb; sisters Betty Linderman and Irene Berndt; brothers-in-law George Linderman, Edgar Berndt, Elmer Berndt, Sr., and sister-in-law Irene Webb.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)