William Schumacher 1924 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – William Schumacher (96) passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Due to COVID-19, there was a family funeral at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre on Monday, June 22 at 1:00 pm with burial service at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

William was born on May 23, 1924 to Everett and Ruth Schumacher in Pierre. He grew up on his family farm, which he continued to farm for the rest of his life. He went to Plainview Country School through the eighth-grade. William met the love of his life, Ethel Smith at a dance at the Grey Goose. The two were happily married on May 2, 1945 at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.

William was selfless, compassionate and devoted to both his family and farm. He was a member of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. With his wife, he loved tending to his fields and livestock, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He survived by his half-sister Marcia (Leonard) Roberts, four of his children: Judith (Lloyd) McLaughlin of Arizona, James (Charlene), Marvin (Melanie) all of Pierre and Theresa (Terry) Schmitz of Texas; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He preceded into death by his parents, his wife Ethel, his son Anthony Lynn, and his siblings.

Memorials will be donated to Feeding South Dakota. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com