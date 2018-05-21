William R. Alexander Jr. 1946 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – William R. (Bill) Alexander Jr., 71, died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Services will be held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Pierre. Inurnment will military rites will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 1:00pm MST.

Bill was born August 27, 1946 to William R. Alexander, Sr. and Hildred (Ames) Alexander in Toledo, Ohio.

The family moved with his father’s job, and he lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Cincinnati, OH, and Downey, CA

while he was growing up. He graduated from Santa Fe Springs High School and attended Cerritos Junior

College in California. He was drafted in 1967. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam, spending most of his

deployment in Bien Hoa Province. He was honorably discharged in 1969.

After his discharge, he attended Colorado School of Trades and studied gunsmithing.

He worked for awhile as City Police Chief in Onida, and then as Deputy Sheriff in Pierre. His parents

purchased Sunset Lodge in western Sully County, and he was instrumental in helping them set up the

business. He also worked for several years in the 90’s as a Dorm Parent at the Pierre Indian Learning

Center. He mentored many young people during his life.

Bill and Eldon Peterson opened Old World Arms Gun Shop in Pierre. When Eldon sold his share of the

partnership, he became partners with Cody Williams and Steve Livermore. The business moved out to

Highway 34 outside of Ft. Pierre and was re-named Teton River Traders. Bill eventually sold his interest

to Matt Harens.

Bill married Joyce Elaine Searby in 1991. They enjoyed going to “Pre-1840’s Rendezvous” throughout

the state, and muzzle loader “shoots” and gun shows. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, VFW, DAV and the American Legion.

Bill was a “people person” who never met a stranger. He was a lifelong prankster and story teller, and

was happiest when he was sitting and visiting with family, friends, and acquaintances.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife Joyce, Pierre; his Scotty dog Chris; his sister, Esther Barnes, Onida; nephew,

Jason (Marcia) Barnes, Pierre; niece, Rebecca (Chuck) Buffington, Greensboro, NC; and their children,

Jacob Buffington, Onida; Alexander Buffington, Charlotte,NC; Olivia Buffington, Chapel Hills, NC; sister-in

-law, Colleen Kayser, Rapid City; and her daughter Christa Roberts, Denver; and her children Autumn

Roberts, Green Bay, WI; and Delilah Roberts, Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Frank Searby, DeWeese, NB;

sister-in-law, Glenda Klarich, Edgemont; and her daughter, Samantha Jo Klarich, Sheboygan, WI;

brother-in-law, Steve Searby, Edgemont; and his daughter, Krisana Jakeway, Rapid City, and her two

sons, Thrain and Rolland; his uncle, Bud (Rosalie) Ames, Gainesville, FL; and numerous cousins.

Bill was preceeded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Carl Searby; his mother-in-law, Belva

Searby; and his brother-in-law, Denny Barnes.

