William “Bill” Novak 1936 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – William “Bill” Novak, 83, passed away December 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home with visitation and fellowship from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will follow at Medicine Hill Cemetery in Harrold.

William Francis Novak was born October 10, 1936 to Frank and Velma (Keafs) Novak in Desmet, SD. He grew up in Wendt, SD we he attended grade school. His family moved to Harrold shortly before he was drafted into the Army in 1959. He served for two years and was stationed in Hawaii. He returned home to work on the family farm and also worked on the construction of Oahe Dam. Bill married Irene Sowards on October 11, 1967. He then went to work for the Pierre School System as custodian where he remained employed until his retirement. Bill enjoyed gardening and caring for his beloved cats.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his siblings: Beverely Altenberg of Gillette, WY, Robert Novak of Pierre, Sandra Leonard of Pierre, Marie Lovell of Pierre, Richard Novak of Gillette, WY, Steven Novak of Pierre and Donald Novak of Wessington Springs, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, stepdaughter Sally Jo Schulte, sister Betty Palmer and her husband John Palmer, sister Mary Bingen, brother Rudy Novak, sister Linda Styles and her husband Donald, sister-in-law Diane Novak, sister-in-law Betty Ann Novak, nephews Larry Altenberg, Frank Gilmore and Dwayne Gilmore.

