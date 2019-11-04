William “Bill” Martinmaas 1927 – 2019

POLO, SD – William “Bill” Martinmaas, 92, of Orient/Polo, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, Polo, with Father Christopher Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the church with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Bill was born January 31, 1927 to Henry and Elizabeth (Eggerling) Martinmaas. He attended St. Liborius grade school in Polo, and after 8th grade, he stayed home to farm.

On January 11, 1949 he married Wanelda Miller at St. Johns Catholic Church in Custer, SD. Through this union they welcomed 12 children.

Bill and Wanelda settled 4 miles north of Polo, where milk cows became the mainstay at the family farm. Bill enjoyed all aspects of farm life, but as he grew older he cherished his time driving through the cattle herds, his fields, and around the country side.

Bill took pride in his 12 children, he was proud to have all six of his sons with him on the farm and treasured his time with his six daughters.

Baseball and softball were a huge part of his life, as he loved playing, coaching and watching the game. Bill and Wanelda’s loyal sponsorship of winning Martinmaas teams earned them a spot in the SD hall of fame in 2017. Bill was also a military veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus for 72 years, and a founding member of the Polo American Legion.

Bill had a passion for the little things in life such as a good dog and a good dessert, but he also grew to have a passion for the larger things in life like a chromed-out Escalade, and the newest King Ranch. His deep, hearty laugh and sense of humor were legendary and will be missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his four sons: Ray (Becky), Randy (Jan), Mike (Laura) and Brad (Shelly) all of Orient; six daughters: Sandy (Larry) Aesoph of Highmore, Kathy (Gary) Remmers of Orient, Paulette (Charlie) Appelhof of Kranzburg, Lori (Mike) Kalkman of Miranda, Julie (Rod) Spartz of Kranzburg, and Mary (Tom) Lesselyoung of Redfield; daughter in-law, Patty Martinmaas; 36 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Joe Martinmaas, Dub Curtis and Mary Lee Keelin.

Bill will be welcomed into heaven by his loving wife, Wanelda; 2 sons, Rick and Lon; one daughter-in-law, Janet; parents, Henry and Elizabeth; siblings, Max Martinmaas and Vivian Meyer; and 4 grandchildren, Kelly, Jason, Wanelda “Little Nel” Aesoph, and Patricia Kalkman.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)