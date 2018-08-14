William “Bill” Johnson 1928 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – William “Bill” Johnson, 90, of Pierre, passed into the loving arms of Jesus with the love of his family at his side on August 12, 2018 at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Bill’s family invites you to join them for Coffee, Donuts and Fellowship from 9:30-10:30am, Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home followed by Funeral Services at 10:30am. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

William Alfred was born February 26, 1928 to Arthur and Tonie (Kletke) Johnson in Orient, South Dakota. He attended grade school and high school in Orient, graduating in 1945. Bill farmed until entering the Army in 1951. He served in Japan and Korea from 1951 to 1953 being schooled in electric power production before becoming a chief electrician. After his discharge he went to work for the U.S. Air Force Radar base in Gettysburg, South Dakota as the electric generator operator foreman from 1956 to 1968 when it closed. He received many commendations while there for his talents with equipment and training personnel. Bill then moved to Pierre to the Army Corp of Engineers Oahe Dam as a senior operator from 1968 to 1985 when he retired.

Bill married the love of his life, Vivian Burke, on October 26, 1956. They were married for 58 years and together had three children. He loved to fish, hunt and camp with Vivian and the kids and when older would drive Vivian and her friends for get-togethers. There wasn’t anything he could not do. He remodeled his homes from top to bottom, fixed cars and could repair anything. If there wasn’t a part for something, he would manufacture it. His woodworking projects are in every one of his children’s and grandchildren’s homes. His family will miss his sense of humor greatly as he could always make them smile. His grandchildren may never figure out how to make a bowl of oatmeal as good as the way grandpa did.

He is survived by his three children: Jeff (Dona Mae) Johnson, Pam (Don) Templeton and Sue (Tom) Armbruster; grandchildren: Colby (Kylie Varns, fiance) Johnson, Kenan Johnson, Krista (Jonny) Wiener, Casey Templeton, Trevor (Kourtney) Armbruster, Tyler Armbruster; great grandchildren: Jordan, Treyton and Carson Sanders, sister-in-law Joan Eggers and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vivian, brothers: Victor, Paul, and Walter Johnson and his sister Louise Pritchard.

Bill’s family would like to thank the caring staff of Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care he received during the past five years.

