William “Bill” Brodrecht 1930 – 2019

PRESHO, SD – William "Bill" Brodrecht, 88, of Presho, SD, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Winner Regional Health Care Center in Winner, SD.

William Henry Brodrecht was born September 1, 1930 to Henry and Catherine (Hemesath) Brodrecht. He was born on the home place North of Presho. He was the third child born out of 6 of them. He worked on the family farm until he met the love of his life, Marie Ruzena Vavra. They were united in marriage on December 26, 1953 and to this union, two sons were born, Ronald and David. Bill farmed and ranched his entire life. John Deere equipment was his favorite and you can see that on the family farm. He loved his cows and loved farming. During hunting season, he enjoyed visiting with the hunters and listening to all of their stories.

He enjoyed his children and his grandchildren and loved his time with them. He really loved to play ball with the grandkids and spoil them with ice cream, no matter what time of the day it was. He was always willing to help the kids with their livestock for 4-H. He supported his grandkids in all of the sports and activities they participated in.

He loved to watch old western and listen to music, especially Lawrence Welk. He was a devoted Catholic and loved helping at the church.

Bill spent the last few years of his life at Winner Regional Nursing home until passing on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie, and one son, Ronald and his wife Betsy, daughter-in-law, Glenda, 5 grandkids and 8 great grandkids: Shawna (Judd) Kaiser and their daughters Emmarie and Ellison, Glen (Meggan) Brodrecht and their daughter Mataya, Melissa (Joe) Slaba and their sons Blake, Lane and Rozin, Marchelle (Tyrel) Carson, and Grady (Caitlin) Brodrecht and their daughter Quincey, and Jay and Laina’s daughter, Paiton Barton; one sister, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David, granddaughter Laina, two brothers and two sisters.