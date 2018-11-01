William “Bill” Beaner 1936 – 2018

MILLER, SD – William “Bill” Beaner, 82, of Miller, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Miller.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 3, 2018 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Miller with Father Paul T. Josten, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 2, 2018, followed by a 7:00 p.m. rosary and prayer service, all at the church.

Bill was born September 11, 1936 to William Lawrence and Lucille Marie (Coss) Beaner at home in Hand County, South Dakota. He attended all 12 years of schooling in Miller, graduating in 1954. On November 26, 1981, Bill married Norma Saville LeFort at St. Ann’s Church in Miller. Norma brought her four beautiful children into the marriage. Bill was a proud lifetime resident of Hand County, where he was born, raised and died all on the same property.

Through the years, Bill worked in many capacities. His first love was farming and working with livestock. He also worked at the sale barn, both grain elevators, Meriweather Vet, drove fuel truck for both Apco and NCFE and delivered the Huron Plainsman. After retirement, he drove truck for Dale Resel.

Bill loved visiting with family and friends; his nieces and nephews loved being on the farm and Bill loved having them there. Bill had once taken dancing lessons and enjoyed dancing the polka with Norma. He and Norma enjoyed their travels to Cancun and Alaska, where he caught a halibut.

Bill was a very dedicated member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, serving as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and teaching CCD for many years. He was a 3rd degree knight in the Knights of Columbus and celebrated his 75-year membership with the Catholic Order of Foresters.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Norma of Miller; step children: Valerie (Larry) Boever of Farmington, NM, Regina Lefort of Colorado, Narciss (Becky) LeFort of Aberdeen, and Reme LeFort of Apache Junction, AZ; two step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; siblings: Mary (Howard) Bechen of Mitchell, John (Anita) Beaner of Miller, Mike (Rita) Beaner of Miller, Vince (Marcia) Beaner of Hoven, and Pat (Linda) Beaner of Miller; special nephew: Paul Saville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Beaner; step son-in-law: Don Eckert; and niece, Dixie Zoelle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the St. Ann’s Building Fund.

