Wild Kingdom host, Pierre native to share message of wildlife conservation and sustainability

A former Pierre resident who has gone on to travel the world with her job as the host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom is coming back to town to share her message of wildlife conservation and sustainability.

Stephanie Arne tells DRG news and farm she’ll share some of her favorite experiences.

Arne, who graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, says she “fell in love with connecting” the public and the scientists.

She says everywhere she goes around the world, humans think and feel differently about animals.

Arne speaks Sunday afternoon (April 28) at 3 in the T.F. Riggs High School Theater in Pierre. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Creative Animal Foundation.

Arne lived in Pierre from 6th grade through her senior year in high school and graduated from T. F. Riggs in 2001. She was named host of Wild Kingdom webisodes in 2013.