Wiebe named state Curriculum Leader of the Year
A Pierre School District administrator has been chosen by the South Dakota Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development as the state’s Curriculum Leader of the Year.
Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt made made the announcement about Troy Wiebe at this week’s school board meeting.
Each year, the organization (SDASCD) honors one curriculum leader in the state for their contributions to curriculum development, advancement and implementation in South Dakota.