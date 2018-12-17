White River woman found guilty of assault

A 26-year-old White River, SD, has been found guilty of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon following a four-day jury trial last week in Pierre.

A jury returned the verdict against Crystal Earth Friday (Dec. 14).

The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

The conviction stems from an incident in Feb. 2018 in the Horse Creek Community near White River. Earth was at her home drinking alcoholic beverages and socializing with a group of people. At one point, Earth and the adult male victim got into an argument. Earth took a knife from the kitchen and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the chest and face, causing multiple puncture wounds and a deep laceration to his chin.

A sentencing date has not been set. Earth was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.