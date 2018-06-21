While Establishing Online Sales Tax Collection Process, the Debate Will Go On

WASHINGTON (AP) – Home goods seller Wayfair says it doesn’t expect the Supreme Court ruling that states can force shoppers to pay sales tax on online purchases to have a “noticeable impact” on its business. The company, which had been named in the South Dakota case that made its way to the Supreme Court, says it already collects sales tax on about 80 percent of its U.S. orders.

District 24 representative Tim Rounds of Pierre is chair of the state House Commerce Committee. He says “the devil is in the details.”

Rounds says the debate on whether or not states should be allowed to charge sales tax to internet retailers will go on.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Shares in online retailers dropped, and large chains with more stores traded higher following the Supreme Court ruling. Under the old rules, some companies did not collect sales tax on online purchases that were made in a state where the business did not have a physical presence, like a warehouse or office.