Wheat tours today in Sully and Potter Counties

Wheat tours today (July 2) in Sully and Potter Counties.

Winter Wheat Variety Trials, 11 AM CDT at Young Farms in Sully County.

· Directions: From Onida, travel 15.5 miles west on 185th St., plot is located on the north side of 185th St.

· From Pierre, travel 25 miles north on SD Hwy 1804, turn right at 4 way stop and continue 2.5 miles on 185th. Plot is located on north side of 185th St.

Spring Wheat Variety Trials at 4 PM CDT located at Cronin Farms in Potter County.

· From Gettysburg, travel 6 miles south of junction of Hwy 83 & 212, turn west on 170th St. Travel 1 mile. Plot is on the south side.

· From Agar-travel 6 miles north on Hwy 83, turn west at 170th St., go one mile. Plot on south.

Attendees will have the opportunity to assess winter & spring wheat variety trials in the field. SDSU wheat breeders will be present to discuss the varieties and answer questions.

For more information call the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Pierre at 605-773-8120 or email: ruth.beck@sdstate.edu. This event is free. The public is invited to attend.