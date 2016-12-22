Wheat Growers Adds Four Staff

ABERDEEN SD – Wheat Growers has hired four new team members who will continue to help lead the co-op in serving its member-owners. Wheat Growers is an innovative grain and agronomy cooperative with more than 5,100 active member-owners in eastern North and South Dakota. With 40 locations throughout the region, Wheat Growers annually markets more than 170 million bushels of corn, soybeans, wheat and other crops annually.

John Husk joins Wheat Growers as Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to Wheat Growers, Husk most recently was general manager for Southern States Cooperative, Richmond, Va.

Will Griffin joins Wheat Growers as Manager of Crop Protection to replace the retiring Ag Chemical Manager Carl Moberg. Griffin comes to Wheat Growers from SNF Holding Company, Riceboro, Ga., where he served as Agriculture Business Manager. and currently serves as vice chairman of the government affairs committee for the Irrigation Association.

Adam Butcher has joined Wheat Growers as an Agronomy Sales Manager and will oversee the Wheat Growers south region. Butcher holds a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in crop science from the University of Illinois. He also holds certified crop advisor and certified crop specialist certifications.

Greg Smith has joined Wheat Growers as Director of Marketing & Communications to replace retiring Senior Vice President Stephen Briggs. Most recently with Molded Fiber Glass Company in Aberdeen, Smith brings to Wheat Growers a wealth of experience in communications, marketing and industry relations. As vice president for Padilla Speer Beardsley in Minneapolis (now Padilla CRT), Smith launched and directed the agency’s agribusiness practice

Founded in 1923, Wheat Growers is governed by a board of active producers elected to represent five districts, and backed by 45 delegates who serve as the liaison with the general members. Cooperative headquarters are located in Aberdeen, S.D.