What’s after Uno? For struggling toymaker Mattel, it’s Dos

NEW YORK (AP) – What’s next for Uno? It’s Dos. Mattel is launching the new card game Dos next month in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

It comes as Mattel tries to turn its business around, mainly by updating classic brands, such as Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars.

Dos will first be sold at Target in March and then roll out to other stores in August.