What is Wind Chill?

The forecast calls for a wind chill advisory to be in effect for parts of central South Dakota starting at midnight tonight (Fri.), but what exactly is wind chill?
State climatologist Laura Edwards says it’s a combination of the air temperature and wind speed.
What’s the difference between a wind chill warning and a wind chill advisory?
