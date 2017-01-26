Whaley Named Wrestler of the Week by Dakota Gappler Website

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 182 lb. wrestler Jack Whaley of Stanley County is the Dakota Grappler Class B Wrestler of the Week after winning the 182 lb. title of the Parkston Little B Wrestling tournament. Whaley is rated 3rd in the individual ratings of 182 lbs. this week in the Dakota Grappler website Class B Wrestling ratings. Whaley is one of three Stanley County wrestlers rated. Luke Henninger is rated 2nd for a 2nd straight week at 126 lbs. and J.D. Carter is rated 10th at 132 lbs. In the team ratings, Beresford Alcester Hudson continues to top the rankings with Philip second followed by Winner, Lemmon McIntosh at number 4. Parkston and Canton are tied for fifth to round out the top 5.