Wet conditions likely to cause increase in prevent plant claims

(WNAX)- Planting is running behind normal in the northern plains with the extremely wet winter and spring, which means more farmers will be filing prevent plant claims this season.

Farm Credit Services of America crop insurance officer Elly Daisy says farmers first need to determine if they qualify and there are minimums.

She says the amount a farmer is paid for prevent plant is dependent upon their coverage level and guarantee.

Daisy stresses each operation is different and payments are figured by unit. She says every section of ground will have a different payment level, based on the guarantee.

The deadline for farmers reporting a prevent plant claim to their crop insurance agent is within 72 hours of deciding to quit planting, but no sooner than the final planting date for the crop. Prevent plant losses initially reported at acreage reporting time may be denied.