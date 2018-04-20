Wet and Cool Pattern Fades into Summer Season

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center outlooks this week (April 19) show the cool, wet climate pattern throughout South Dakota is likely to fade as summer approaches. SDSU Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says based on the models, South Dakota is less likely to have cooler than average conditions in May—with the exception of the northwest part of the state.

Edwards says the growing season is off to a slow start with cold air and soil temperatures and \wet, snowy conditions. She says the first half of April has been the coldest start on record across the region.

Edwards says moving into May, the outlooks show Montana and a portion of northwestern South Dakota are likely to continue to be wetter than average. She says gradually, the drought is easing in the Northern Plains region as stock ponds are refilling and soil moisture is being slowly replenished.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has been keeping a close watch on snowpack in Montana as it has melted. Edwards says the Corps is prepared for the remaining snowmelt runoff and any spring rainfall to be captured in the reservoir system.

Looking ahead to the early summer season, Edwards says it’s predicted that the wet soils will prevent air temperatures from getting very warm in the region. She says for the months of May through July, South Dakota has equal chances of warmer, cooler or near average temperatures overall. Precipitation is often a challenge for long-term climate forecasts in the summer season in the Northern Plains. Edwards says NOAA weather models currently show our region having equal chances of wetter, drier or near average rainfall for May through July.