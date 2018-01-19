Western Union claim deadline approaching

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota attorney general says the deadline is fast approaching for consumers to file claims in a settlement with Western Union.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says those who lost money in wire transfers through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017 may be eligible to get their money back. But, they must file a claim before Feb. 12. And they can do that by logging onto the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

The claims will be verified by the Department of Justice.

Federal officials and Western Union reached a $586 million dollar settlement for aiding and abetting wire fraud last November. The settlement money will be used to provide refunds to people who were tricked into using Western Union to pay scammers.