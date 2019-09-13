Western Heritage Festival and Ranch Rodeo/Sanctioned Bronc Riding this weekend in Fort Pierre

It’ll be another fun filled weekend in Fort Pierre as the 8th annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival and the 22nd annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Sanctioned Bronc Riding both have activities starting tonight (Fri.) and continuing through Sunday.

Dakota Western Heritage Festival co-organizer Gary Heintz says the music and poetry start at 6pm tonight (Fri.) at the Expo Center.

Heintz says the Rising Stars of the Prairie contest starts at 10am tomorrow.

The 22nd Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo has expanded to a two-day event this year with performances tomorrow (Sat.) and Sunday at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

Brett Stirling says the family enjoys putting on the event, but especially enjoys being able to give some financial assistance to local cancer patients.

Ranch rodeo grand entry is at 6pm tomorrow and the sanctioned ranch bronc riding begins Sunday at noon at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

There’s no admission fee for either the Dakota Western Heritage Festival or the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Sanctioned Bronc Riding.

Over the years, the Stirling family has provided assistance to 300 families fighting cancer.

For more information: www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com.