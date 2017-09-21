Western Great Plains Cross Country Run Wednesday

PHILIP, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo Cross Country team won the Western Great Plains Conference meet run Wednesday in Philip. Shay VanDenHemel crossed the finish line first overall in a time of 17:39 on the 5K course, 18 seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up finisher Cale Meiners. Logan Rosenberger finished 7th to give the Buffaloes a total of 10 team points to win the meet. Ryan Habeck also ran for the Buffaloes, placing 20th in the field of 35 runners. Austin Olson of Jones County finished in fifth place overall, while Caden Whipple of White River placed eighth, Brad Lebeda of Lyman came in tenth, and Ethan Ferguson of Philip took 15th to lead their respective teams. The girls also ran the 5K course, as Jollie Dugan of Jones County ran in a time of 20:48 to win the individual honors, almost a full minute ahead of the rest of the field. Philip took the team honors by placing three runners in the top seven place finishers and five of the top ten, led by Dilyn Terkildsen, who finished fourth. Alyssa Jones of Lyman came in fifth in the field of twenty-five. Stanley County and Philip will be among teams running the Rapid City Invitational at Hart Ranch Golf Course Friday.