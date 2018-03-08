Western Great Plains Conference Girls Basketball All Conference Team Named

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Aylissa Civitak and Lavin Bendt of Kadoka Area head up the first team All Western Great Plains Conference Girls Basketball team named today. Joining Civitak and Bendt on the first team are Cylver Lurz of Philip, Jaedyn Finkbeiner of New Underwood and Copper McLaughlin of Wall. Finkbeiner was named the MVP of the Conference for the 2017-18 season. Named to the second team All Conference Team is Kacie Wagner of Lyman, Savannah Krogman of Jones County, Wall’s Mercede Hess, Sierra McCowne of Shite River and Kaylee Eisenbraun of Kadoka. Third Team All Conference team consist of Cerington Jones of New Underwood, Kayt Garnos of Lyman, Kyla Sawvell of Wall

Arianna (AJ) Hermann of White River and Cappie West of Philip.