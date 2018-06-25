Western Governors Release Workforce Report

PIERRE, S.D. – The Western Governors’ Association released its report on workforce development today detailing steps states can take to address the skills gap. Gov. Dennis Daugaard shared the report during a roundtable at the group’s annual meeting which is being held in Rapid City this week. “The job market has changed dramatically in the last few decades. This report is an insightful collection of ideas that can help states enhance career opportunities for students, graduates and displaced workers,” said Gov. Daugaard. The report is the result of Gov. Daugaard’s initiative as chair of the Western Governors’ Association. The recommendations were compiled based on webinars and workshops held throughout the region over the last year. The findings of the report include: How governors can better integrate state efforts to address workforce development;

The importance of highlighting postsecondary credentials other than four-year degrees;

Ensuring that educators, students and parents can find information that increases career readiness;

How to increase the availability of training and education for underemployed adults to transition to higher skilled, better paying jobs; and

The need to expand broadband access in rural communities to help better align the skills of the available workforce to the needs of those communities. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta joined the governors today for the roundtable discussion. Secretary Acosta shared updates on the U.S. Department of Labor’s efforts to address workforce challenges, including the implementation of the recommendations from the President’s Apprenticeship Task Force, which Gov. Daugaard served on. Acosta also shared that USDOL is committed to streamlining the H2A agricultural visa process and providing states greater flexibility to implement WIOA workforce programs. The Western Governors’ Association was established in 1984 to represent the governors of 19 western states and 3 U.S.-flag islands. The association is an instrument of the governors for bipartisan policy development, information exchange and collective action on issues of importance to the Western United States. Read the report here. Photo: The governor attendees.