West River Fire by Highway 1806 Bridge

On Thursday (May 3rd) the Mobridge Regional 911 Dispatch Center recieved reports of a fire west river. One report stated that there was smoke coming up from under the Singing Bridge on Highway 1806, and another stated that there was a brush fire in the same location.

The Mobridge Fire Department responded to the fire.

The Mobridge Fire Department has not returned any of DRG’s calls asking for more information. Additional information is not available at this time.