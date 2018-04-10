West River Deer Hunting Season Proposed

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed to reinstate days in which only antlerless licenses are valid for the West River season for 2018.

The proposed season would run:

•Unit 30A (Gregory): November 3-6 and November 19-25, 2018

•All Other Units: November 10-25, 2018

•Antlerless Deer Tags: December 8-16, 2018

The GFP Commission will consider adopting this proposal on May 3-4 at Creekside Lodge in Custer State Park. To comment in person, the public hearing will be held May 3 at 2 p.m. MDT. Individuals can also provide written comments on commission rule proposals by sending them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501, or via email to wildinfo@state.sd.us. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.