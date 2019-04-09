West Named USD Deputy Athletic Director

VERMILLION, S.D.—Mike West, who spent 11 years as the assistant athletic director for marketing at Creighton University, has been named deputy athletic director at University of South Dakota. West will oversee the day-to-day operations of the athletic department including the areas of athletic marketing, sports information, ticketing, Coyote Sports Properties and development. He will also serve as administrator of several sports. West is the founder and owner of MTT Management, a consulting firm that works with sports organizations and community events to expand brands and build support. The company originated in 2013 and has worked closely with the Omaha Lancers, Ralston Arena and the Pinnacle Bank Championship, a stop on the PGA’s Web.com Tour. Since 2015, he has served as CEO of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, which hosted the 2017 FEI World Cup Finals in horse jumping and dressage. It hosted the Burlington Capital International Omaha April 4-7 at the CHI Health Center. Wests’ first day will be April 15.