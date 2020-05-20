Wessington Springs junior wins state Congressional Art Contest

An art student from Wessington Springs High School has won the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota.

Junior Kenzee Schafer won for her oil and acrylic painting, “Pride.” The artwork will be on exhibit for the next year in the Cannon Tunnel at the US Capitol, along with the winning artwork from other congressional districts.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says he’s proud Schafer’s beautiful artwork will represent the state in the halls of Congress.

Miranda Thorson, a senior at Northwestern Area High School in Mellette, won second place. Thorson’s artwork, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be displayed in Rep. Johnson’s Washington, DC office for the next year.

Schafer is taught by Alicia Roesler. Thorson is taught by Jennifer Schell.

Last year’s winner was Emily Hughes of Pierre.