Wendel Johnson 1948 – 2019

WATERTOWN, SD – Wendel Johnson, 71, of Watertown, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls.

Services will be held at a later date.

Wendel Dean Johnson was born June 25, 1948 in Hoven, SD to Abner and Irene (Huber) Johnson. They lived in Hoven where he attended school and graduated in 1966. After the passing of his mother, he gained a stepmother, Mary Maroney.

In September of 1975, Wendel married Karla Perry. They lived in Hoven, Gettysburg, Timber Lake and Watertown. He worked at Blue Valley Dairy, Hoven Cheese Factory, and most recently Angus Palm Industries in Watertown, where he retired in 2009.

In his earlier years, Wendel enjoyed bare back riding in various rodeos. Although he was visually impaired most of his life, Wendel was in no way slowed down by this as he was one of the hardest working individuals you would ever meet. He would often be found in front of a fire pit listening to the Twins game on the radio. Above all, he treasured the time he could spend with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his life are his wife, Karla; sons, Jason (Mary Beth) of Gettysburg and Taylor of Watertown; grandchildren: Christopher of Watertown and Kennedi and Karson of Gettysburg; and several in-laws.

Wendel was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary; brother, Ray; a sister in infancy; along with many aunts and uncles.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Wendel’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)