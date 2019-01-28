Welzenbach charged with aggravated assault

A 49-year-old Pierre man has been charged with Aggravated Assault after an early Sunday morning fight.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers received a report of an assault that had taken place in the 300 Block of South Pierre Street about 2:30am. During the investigation, officers learned Tom Welzenbach used a sharp bladed instrument to inflict serious lacerations to the victim during a fight. The 36-year-old male victim required medical attention.

Welzenbach was located and transported to the Hughes County Jail.