Welcome home ceremony to be held tomorrow for Pierre SD Guard unit

A welcome home ceremony will be held tomorrow (June 24) for a Pierre-based South Dakota Army National Guard unit returning from an 11-month deployment to the Middle East.

As a precaution against COVID-19, the 5pm ceremony for the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will be held at the TF Riggs High School gymnasium and is limited to soldiers and their immediate family members.

The ceremony will be live streamed for public viewing on the South Dakota National Guard’s Facebook page.

Planned speakers for the welcome home ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, SDNG adjutant general Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette and 152nd CSSB commander Lt. Col. Dave Moore.

The 69 members of the Pierre-based unit provided multifunctional logistics and support operations for U.S. and coalition forces in the region. The 152nd CSSB arrived back in the United States June 6 and have been completing demobilization requirements at Fort Hood, Texas.

The deployment marks the end of the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.