Weisgram running for District 24 House

Fort Pierre resident Mike Weisgram has announced his candidacy for the District 24 House of Representatives in 2020.

The Republican says he is “a thinking and listening person who will value input from many” and will make decisions based on his experiences, stability and good judgment.

Weisgram has been a business owner for over 37 years and resident of the Pierre/Fort Pierre area for 41 years. He is a Fort Pierre City Councilman, President of his Homeowners Association and an Avera St. Mary’s Hospital governing board member. Previously, Weisgram was active with the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pierre Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO).

Mike and his wife Judy have been married for 40 years. They have 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren and are active members of St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre.