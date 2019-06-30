Weineke Scores First Professional Touchdown

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke did not disappoint on Saaurday night, as he would score his first touchdown in his CFL career. He would score the only touchdown of the game for Montreal as they lose 41-10 to the Hamliton Tiger-Cats. While at SDSU Wieneke set the Missouri Valley Conference and SDSU career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns records in leading the Jackrabbits to 3 consecutive FCS Playoff appearances and a semi final loss in 2017! He took part in the Minnesota Vikings Free Agent tryout before last season. He ranks second all-time in the FCS for receiving touchdowns with 59.