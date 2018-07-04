Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

American Association

Sioux Falls Canaries 14 – Kansas City T-Bones 1 American Legion Baseball

Renner 8 – Sioux Falls West 0

Sioux Falls West 9 – Renner 1

Sioux Falls East 15 – Harrisburg 5

Sioux Falls East 4 – Harrisburg 2

Rapid City Post 320 8 – Sturgis 0

Rapid City Post 320 3 – Sturgis 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.