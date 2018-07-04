Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
July 4, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 14 – Kansas City T-Bones 1

American Legion Baseball
Renner 8 – Sioux Falls West 0
Sioux Falls West 9 – Renner 1
Sioux Falls East 15 – Harrisburg 5
Sioux Falls East 4 – Harrisburg 2
Rapid City Post 320 8 – Sturgis 0
Rapid City Post 320 3 – Sturgis 0


