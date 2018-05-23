Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

American Association

Sioux City Explorers 8 Sioux Falls Canaries 2 High School Baseball

Region 2B

Redfield Area 13 Dell Rapids/St. Mary 12

Region 3B

Lennox 3 Sioux Falls Christian 0

West Central 9 Baltic 1

Championship

West Central 6 Lennox 2 American Legion Baseball

RC Post 22 Hardhats 12, Sturgis 1 High School Girls Golf

Region 4B

1 Burke/South Central 250

2 Ethan 307

3 Platte-Geddes 315

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.