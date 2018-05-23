  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

May 23, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association
Sioux City Explorers 8 Sioux Falls Canaries 2

High School Baseball
Region 2B
Redfield Area 13 Dell Rapids/St. Mary 12
Region 3B
Lennox 3 Sioux Falls Christian 0
West Central 9 Baltic 1
Championship
West Central 6 Lennox 2

American Legion Baseball
RC Post 22 Hardhats 12, Sturgis 1

High School Girls Golf
Region 4B
1 Burke/South Central 250
2 Ethan 307
3 Platte-Geddes 315


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia