Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

April 25, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Softball
SDSU 12 Dakota State 1
SDSU 18 Dakota State 8

Women’s College Golf
Summit League Championship
Team Standings Final
1 NDSU (303) 888
2 Denver (299) 892
3 SDSU (292) 904
4 USD (316) 927
5 Western Illinois (309) 928

High School Baseball
Roosevelt 11 Washington 1
Tea Area 14 Tri-Valley 5
Dell Rapids 6 Baltic 3

High School Boys Tennis
Rapid City Stevens 9 Rapid City Central 0


