Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
NAIA DII National Championship
Dakota Wesleyan 82 – Concordia 59
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA DII Central Region Tournament Championship
Northern St. 90 – MSU Mankato 83
College Softball
Augustana 6 – Kutztown 2
Women’s College Tennis
Sioux Falls 9 – Millersville 0
Men’s College Tennis
Augustana 9 – St. Francis (IN) 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.