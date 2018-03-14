  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

March 14, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Women’s College Basketball

NAIA DII National Championship

Dakota Wesleyan 82 – Concordia 59

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA DII Central Region Tournament Championship

Northern St. 90 – MSU Mankato 83

College Softball

Augustana 6 – Kutztown 2

Women’s College Tennis

Sioux Falls 9 – Millersville 0

Men’s College Tennis

Augustana 9 – St. Francis (IN) 0


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia