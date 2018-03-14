Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball NAIA DII National Championship Dakota Wesleyan 82 – Concordia 59 Men’s College Basketball NCAA DII Central Region Tournament Championship Northern St. 90 – MSU Mankato 83 College Softball Augustana 6 – Kutztown 2 Women’s College Tennis Sioux Falls 9 – Millersville 0 Men’s College Tennis Augustana 9 – St. Francis (IN) 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.