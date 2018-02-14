Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 125, Memphis 102 Women’s College Basketball

Mount Marty 76, Nebraska Christian 27 High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 60, Brookings 28

Bon Homme 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49

Bridgewater-Emery 70, Irene-Wakonda 62

Corsica/Stickney 65, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49

Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, West, Iowa 72

Flandreau 67, Baltic 39

Hamlin 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47

Hanson 47, Avon 38

Harding County 56, New England, N.D. 43

Harrisburg 70, Mitchell 38

Hulett, Wyo. 84, Edgemont 69

Kimball/White Lake 59, Wessington Springs 43

Langford 62, Aberdeen Christian 49

Lennox 55, Beresford 53

Milbank Area 60, Ortonville, Minn. 39

Northwestern 72, Redfield/Doland 62

Parker 62, Garretson 47

Platte-Geddes 63, Winner 60

Scotland 58, Alcester-Hudson 48

Sioux Valley 94, Castlewood 67

Spearfish 77, Belle Fourche 50

Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Tri-Valley 64, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Vermillion 62, Wagner 41

Viborg-Hurley 64, Menno 49 High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 42

Bon Homme 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40

Canistota 55, Scotland 36

Castlewood 65, Sioux Valley 57

Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44

Crow Creek 69, Lower Brule 41

DeSmet 53, Estelline 22

Deubrook 85, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Faulkton 64, Miller 58

Flandreau 50, Baltic 26

Flandreau Indian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

Groton Area 39, Webster 28

Herreid/Selby Area 39, Potter County 35

Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 44

Langford 67, Aberdeen Christian 26

Lead-Deadwood 35, Rapid City Christian 29

Lennox 56, West Central 51, OT

Leola/Frederick 49, Britton-Hecla 20

Milbank 49, Ortonville, Minn. 44

Parker 51, Garretson 36

Redfield/Doland 66, Northwestern 39

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Gayville-Volin 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Tiospaye Topa 68, Timber Lake 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Corsica/Stickney 55

Vermillion 72, Wagner 42

Wall 64, Oelrichs 29

White River 55, Jones County 44 College Wrestling

Minot State 27, Northern State 13 Women’s College Golf

Battle @ Boulder Canyon

914-Toledo

927-Northern Illinois

930-South Utah

942-South Dakota (6th)

