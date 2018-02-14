Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 125, Memphis 102
Women’s College Basketball
Mount Marty 76, Nebraska Christian 27
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 60, Brookings 28
Bon Homme 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49
Bridgewater-Emery 70, Irene-Wakonda 62
Corsica/Stickney 65, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49
Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, West, Iowa 72
Flandreau 67, Baltic 39
Hamlin 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47
Hanson 47, Avon 38
Harding County 56, New England, N.D. 43
Harrisburg 70, Mitchell 38
Hulett, Wyo. 84, Edgemont 69
Kimball/White Lake 59, Wessington Springs 43
Langford 62, Aberdeen Christian 49
Lennox 55, Beresford 53
Milbank Area 60, Ortonville, Minn. 39
Northwestern 72, Redfield/Doland 62
Parker 62, Garretson 47
Platte-Geddes 63, Winner 60
Scotland 58, Alcester-Hudson 48
Sioux Valley 94, Castlewood 67
Spearfish 77, Belle Fourche 50
Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 30
Tri-Valley 64, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Vermillion 62, Wagner 41
Viborg-Hurley 64, Menno 49
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 42
Bon Homme 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40
Canistota 55, Scotland 36
Castlewood 65, Sioux Valley 57
Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
Crow Creek 69, Lower Brule 41
DeSmet 53, Estelline 22
Deubrook 85, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Faulkton 64, Miller 58
Flandreau 50, Baltic 26
Flandreau Indian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
Groton Area 39, Webster 28
Herreid/Selby Area 39, Potter County 35
Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
Langford 67, Aberdeen Christian 26
Lead-Deadwood 35, Rapid City Christian 29
Lennox 56, West Central 51, OT
Leola/Frederick 49, Britton-Hecla 20
Milbank 49, Ortonville, Minn. 44
Parker 51, Garretson 36
Redfield/Doland 66, Northwestern 39
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Gayville-Volin 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 34
Tiospaye Topa 68, Timber Lake 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Corsica/Stickney 55
Vermillion 72, Wagner 42
Wall 64, Oelrichs 29
White River 55, Jones County 44
College Wrestling
Minot State 27, Northern State 13
Women’s College Golf
Battle @ Boulder Canyon
914-Toledo
927-Northern Illinois
930-South Utah
942-South Dakota (6th)
