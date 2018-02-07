Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Fargo Force 3
High School Boys Basketball
Baltic 55, Howard 36
Bison 55, Lead-Deadwood 48
Brookings 62, Mitchell 55
Castlewood 62, Milbank Area 55
Colome 61, North Central, Neb. 36
Crow Creek 71, Chamberlain 49
Dakota Valley 77, Vermillion 67
Dell Rapids 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Centerville 25
Flandreau 70, Parker 58
Highmore-Harrold 74, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
Kimball/White Lake 74, Lyman 61
Leola/Frederick 59, Edmunds Central 23
McCook Central/Montrose 62, Crofton, Neb. 52
Parkston 47, Scotland 39
Pierre 43, Huron 39
Pine Ridge 62, Bennett County 51
Platte-Geddes 73, Todd County 38
Rapid City Christian 53, Belle Fourche 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51, Iroquois 25
Sioux Center 56, West Lyon 55
Sioux Falls Lincoln 75, Sioux City, West, Iowa 57
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45
Sioux Valley 99, Deuel 47
Sisseton 45, Britton-Hecla 28
Sully Buttes 72, Herreid/Selby Area 35
Tea Area 92, Flandreau Indian 47
Wagner 53, Tripp-Delmont 52
Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 29
West Sioux 54, Hinton 51
Yankton 50, Sioux Falls Washington 39
High School Girls Basketball
Avon 53, Viborg-Hurley 37
Beresford 51, Chester 37
Burke/South Central 60, Bon Homme 45
Clark/Willow Lake 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
Corsica/Stickney 76, Canistota 49
Dakota Valley 46, Vermillion 41
Dell Rapids 55, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38
DeSmet 46, Flandreau 32
Douglas 57, Hill City 48
Dupree 62, Harding County 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Garretson 42
Faith 58, Wall 34
Faulkton 53, Potter County 46
Hamlin 69, Deubrook 25
Hanson 48, Freeman 31
Harrisburg 46, Watertown 42
Howard 61, Baltic 42
Kimball/White Lake 45, Lyman 39
Lead-Deadwood 45, Hot Springs 30
Lemmon 63, Bison 23
Leola/Frederick 61, Edmunds Central 18
Madison 66, Milbank 57
Miller 53, Stanley County 11
Mitchell Christian 43, James Valley Christian 27
North Central, Neb. 75, Colome 33
Northwestern 53, Webster 33
Parkston 41, Scotland 32
Rapid City Christian 45, Bennett County 31
Rapid City Stevens 64, Sturgis Brown 57
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Iroquois 17
Sioux Center 52, West Lyon 40
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tri-Valley 31
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 21
Sioux Falls Washington 66, Yankton 42
Sioux Valley 74, Deuel 47
Tea Area 43, Flandreau Indian 17
Tiospaye Topa 70, Takini 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 77, Wagner 58
Waverly-South Shore 43, Langford 33
West Sioux 56, Hinton 41
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 30
High School Wrestling
Chamberlain Triangular
Chamberlain 48, M-C-M 27
Winner 46, M-C-M 30
Winner 45, Chamberlain 24
Tea Area Triangular
Tea Area 48, EPJ 28
Lennox 43. EPJ 21
Tea Area 48, Dakota Valley 25
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 24
Harrisburg 54, Brookings 21
Brandon Valley 51, Brookings 20
Clark-White Lake Quadrangular
Clark/WL 45, Deuel 21
Clark/WL 51 Kingsbury County 30
Clark/WL 66, Hamlin 0
Deuel 40, Kingsbury County 36
Deuel 42, Hamlin 6
Kingsbury County 66, Hamlin 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.