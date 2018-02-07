Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Fargo Force 3 High School Boys Basketball

Baltic 55, Howard 36

Bison 55, Lead-Deadwood 48

Brookings 62, Mitchell 55

Castlewood 62, Milbank Area 55

Colome 61, North Central, Neb. 36

Crow Creek 71, Chamberlain 49

Dakota Valley 77, Vermillion 67

Dell Rapids 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Centerville 25

Flandreau 70, Parker 58

Highmore-Harrold 74, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

Kimball/White Lake 74, Lyman 61

Leola/Frederick 59, Edmunds Central 23

McCook Central/Montrose 62, Crofton, Neb. 52

Parkston 47, Scotland 39

Pierre 43, Huron 39

Pine Ridge 62, Bennett County 51

Platte-Geddes 73, Todd County 38

Rapid City Christian 53, Belle Fourche 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51, Iroquois 25

Sioux Center 56, West Lyon 55

Sioux Falls Lincoln 75, Sioux City, West, Iowa 57

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45

Sioux Valley 99, Deuel 47

Sisseton 45, Britton-Hecla 28

Sully Buttes 72, Herreid/Selby Area 35

Tea Area 92, Flandreau Indian 47

Wagner 53, Tripp-Delmont 52

Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 29

West Sioux 54, Hinton 51

Yankton 50, Sioux Falls Washington 39 High School Girls Basketball

Avon 53, Viborg-Hurley 37

Beresford 51, Chester 37

Burke/South Central 60, Bon Homme 45

Clark/Willow Lake 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42

Corsica/Stickney 76, Canistota 49

Dakota Valley 46, Vermillion 41

Dell Rapids 55, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38

DeSmet 46, Flandreau 32

Douglas 57, Hill City 48

Dupree 62, Harding County 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Garretson 42

Faith 58, Wall 34

Faulkton 53, Potter County 46

Hamlin 69, Deubrook 25

Hanson 48, Freeman 31

Harrisburg 46, Watertown 42

Howard 61, Baltic 42

Kimball/White Lake 45, Lyman 39

Lead-Deadwood 45, Hot Springs 30

Lemmon 63, Bison 23

Leola/Frederick 61, Edmunds Central 18

Madison 66, Milbank 57

Miller 53, Stanley County 11

Mitchell Christian 43, James Valley Christian 27

North Central, Neb. 75, Colome 33

Northwestern 53, Webster 33

Parkston 41, Scotland 32

Rapid City Christian 45, Bennett County 31

Rapid City Stevens 64, Sturgis Brown 57

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Iroquois 17

Sioux Center 52, West Lyon 40

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tri-Valley 31

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 21

Sioux Falls Washington 66, Yankton 42

Sioux Valley 74, Deuel 47

Tea Area 43, Flandreau Indian 17

Tiospaye Topa 70, Takini 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 77, Wagner 58

Waverly-South Shore 43, Langford 33

West Sioux 56, Hinton 41

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 30 High School Wrestling

Chamberlain Triangular

Chamberlain 48, M-C-M 27

Winner 46, M-C-M 30

Winner 45, Chamberlain 24

Tea Area Triangular

Tea Area 48, EPJ 28

Lennox 43. EPJ 21

Tea Area 48, Dakota Valley 25

Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 24

Harrisburg 54, Brookings 21

Brandon Valley 51, Brookings 20

Clark-White Lake Quadrangular

Clark/WL 45, Deuel 21

Clark/WL 51 Kingsbury County 30

Clark/WL 66, Hamlin 0

Deuel 40, Kingsbury County 36

Deuel 42, Hamlin 6

Kingsbury County 66, Hamlin 0

