Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball SDSU 80 Nebraska-Omaha 60 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Central 62, Huron 47 Alcester-Hudson 47, Centerville 40 Arlington 47, Hamlin 41 Bennett County 53, Kadoka Area 50 Burke/South Central 43, Wagner 30 Clark/Willow Lake 64, Sisseton 53 Dell Rapids 53, Flandreau 51 Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Gayville-Volin 53, OT DeSmet 48, Wolsey-Wessington 38 Deuel 31, Milbank Area 29 Flandreau Indian 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 58 Garretson 58, Baltic 56 Great Plains Lutheran 64, Lake Preston 52 Gregory 80, Lyman 76 Highmore-Harrold 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 33 Irene-Wakonda 73, Howard 21 Langford 52, Groton Area 49 Madison 73, Lennox 67 Mobridge-Pollock 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Mitchell Christian 52 Oelrichs 58, Bison 48 Parkston 50, McCook Central/Montrose 47 Pierre 53, Mitchell 48 Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 61 Platte-Geddes 55, Chamberlain 50, OT Red Cloud 91, Little Wound 71 Redfield/Doland 59, Potter County 36 Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Brookings 45 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 34 Spearfish 66, Lead-Deadwood 51 Stanley County 59, Todd County 58 Sully Buttes 65, Jones County 29 Timber Lake 63, Dupree 28 Vermillion 60, Beresford 35 Warner 62, Faulkton 28 Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois 54, OT High School Girls Basketball Alcester-Hudson 53, Centerville 27 Avon 57, Menno 36 Belle Fourche 43, St. Thomas More 42 Canistota 56, Viborg-Hurley 47 Chamberlain 42, Platte-Geddes 35 Corsica/Stickney 47, Burke/South Central 38 Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Flandreau Indian 39 Faith 60, McIntosh 43 Freeman 63, Scotland 36 Freeman Academy/Marion 49, Marty Indian 45 Hamlin 63, Arlington 23 Harrisburg 46, Brandon Valley 43 Highmore-Harrold 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 49 Huron 66, Aberdeen Central 34 Ipswich 48, Leola/Frederick 45 Irene-Wakonda 79, Howard 73, OT Lake Preston 57, Great Plains Lutheran 48 Lemmon 52, Harding County 35 Lennox 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 32 Lower Brule 77, White River 61 McCook Central/Montrose 65, Parkston 32 McLaughlin 67, Takini 42 Milbank 45, Deuel 42 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Mitchell Christian 17 Oelrichs 65, Bison 32 Parker 48, Chester 44 Pierre 54, Mitchell 45 Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 21 Rapid City Stevens 67, Douglas 42 Redfield/Doland 48, Potter County 40 Sioux Falls Christian 61, Canton 33 Sioux Falls Lincoln 49, Brookings 45 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Yankton 52 Spearfish 46, Lead-Deadwood 35 Sully Buttes 76, Jones County 45 Tea Area 62, Garretson 60, OT Timber Lake 57, Dupree 40 Todd County 94, Stanley County 25 Vermillion 54, Beresford 41 Warner 48, Faulkton 35 Waverly-South Shore 56, Estelline 23 Wessington Springs 58, Iroquois 13 High School Wrestling Deuel 48, Hamlin 0 Flandreau 36, Deuel 33 Flandreau 60, Hamlin 6 Howard 54, Hamlin 9 Howard 59, Deuel 10 Howard 72, Flandreau 6 Yankton Triangular Harrisburg 43, Mitchell 19 Harrisburg 62, Yankton 13 Mitchell 39, Yankton 31

