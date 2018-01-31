Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
January 31, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 80 Nebraska-Omaha 60

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 62, Huron 47

Alcester-Hudson 47, Centerville 40

Arlington 47, Hamlin 41

Bennett County 53, Kadoka Area 50

Burke/South Central 43, Wagner 30

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Sisseton 53

Dell Rapids 53, Flandreau 51

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Gayville-Volin 53, OT

DeSmet 48, Wolsey-Wessington 38

Deuel 31, Milbank Area 29

Flandreau Indian 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 58

Garretson 58, Baltic 56

Great Plains Lutheran 64, Lake Preston 52

Gregory 80, Lyman 76

Highmore-Harrold 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Irene-Wakonda 73, Howard 21

Langford 52, Groton Area 49

Madison 73, Lennox 67

Mobridge-Pollock 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Mitchell Christian 52

Oelrichs 58, Bison 48

Parkston 50, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Pierre 53, Mitchell 48

Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 61

Platte-Geddes 55, Chamberlain 50, OT

Red Cloud 91, Little Wound 71

Redfield/Doland 59, Potter County 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Brookings 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 34

Spearfish 66, Lead-Deadwood 51

Stanley County 59, Todd County 58

Sully Buttes 65, Jones County 29

Timber Lake 63, Dupree 28

Vermillion 60, Beresford 35

Warner 62, Faulkton 28

Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois 54, OT

High School Girls Basketball

Alcester-Hudson 53, Centerville 27

Avon 57, Menno 36

Belle Fourche 43, St. Thomas More 42

Canistota 56, Viborg-Hurley 47

Chamberlain 42, Platte-Geddes 35

Corsica/Stickney 47, Burke/South Central 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Flandreau Indian 39

Faith 60, McIntosh 43

Freeman 63, Scotland 36

Freeman Academy/Marion 49, Marty Indian 45

Hamlin 63, Arlington 23

Harrisburg 46, Brandon Valley 43

Highmore-Harrold 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 49

Huron 66, Aberdeen Central 34

Ipswich 48, Leola/Frederick 45

Irene-Wakonda 79, Howard 73, OT

Lake Preston 57, Great Plains Lutheran 48

Lemmon 52, Harding County 35

Lennox 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 32

Lower Brule 77, White River 61

McCook Central/Montrose 65, Parkston 32

McLaughlin 67, Takini 42

Milbank 45, Deuel 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Mitchell Christian 17

Oelrichs 65, Bison 32

Parker 48, Chester 44

Pierre 54, Mitchell 45

Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 21

Rapid City Stevens 67, Douglas 42

Redfield/Doland 48, Potter County 40

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Canton 33

Sioux Falls Lincoln 49, Brookings 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Yankton 52

Spearfish 46, Lead-Deadwood 35

Sully Buttes 76, Jones County 45

Tea Area 62, Garretson 60, OT

Timber Lake 57, Dupree 40

Todd County 94, Stanley County 25

Vermillion 54, Beresford 41

Warner 48, Faulkton 35

Waverly-South Shore 56, Estelline 23

Wessington Springs 58, Iroquois 13

High School Wrestling

Deuel 48, Hamlin 0

Flandreau 36, Deuel 33

Flandreau 60, Hamlin 6

Howard 54, Hamlin 9

Howard 59, Deuel 10

Howard 72, Flandreau 6

Yankton Triangular

Harrisburg 43, Mitchell 19

Harrisburg 62, Yankton 13

Mitchell 39, Yankton 31


