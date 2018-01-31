Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 80 Nebraska-Omaha 60
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 62, Huron 47
Alcester-Hudson 47, Centerville 40
Arlington 47, Hamlin 41
Bennett County 53, Kadoka Area 50
Burke/South Central 43, Wagner 30
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Sisseton 53
Dell Rapids 53, Flandreau 51
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Gayville-Volin 53, OT
DeSmet 48, Wolsey-Wessington 38
Deuel 31, Milbank Area 29
Flandreau Indian 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 58
Garretson 58, Baltic 56
Great Plains Lutheran 64, Lake Preston 52
Gregory 80, Lyman 76
Highmore-Harrold 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Irene-Wakonda 73, Howard 21
Langford 52, Groton Area 49
Madison 73, Lennox 67
Mobridge-Pollock 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Mitchell Christian 52
Oelrichs 58, Bison 48
Parkston 50, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Pierre 53, Mitchell 48
Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 61
Platte-Geddes 55, Chamberlain 50, OT
Red Cloud 91, Little Wound 71
Redfield/Doland 59, Potter County 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Brookings 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 34
Spearfish 66, Lead-Deadwood 51
Stanley County 59, Todd County 58
Sully Buttes 65, Jones County 29
Timber Lake 63, Dupree 28
Vermillion 60, Beresford 35
Warner 62, Faulkton 28
Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois 54, OT
High School Girls Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 53, Centerville 27
Avon 57, Menno 36
Belle Fourche 43, St. Thomas More 42
Canistota 56, Viborg-Hurley 47
Chamberlain 42, Platte-Geddes 35
Corsica/Stickney 47, Burke/South Central 38
Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Flandreau Indian 39
Faith 60, McIntosh 43
Freeman 63, Scotland 36
Freeman Academy/Marion 49, Marty Indian 45
Hamlin 63, Arlington 23
Harrisburg 46, Brandon Valley 43
Highmore-Harrold 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 49
Huron 66, Aberdeen Central 34
Ipswich 48, Leola/Frederick 45
Irene-Wakonda 79, Howard 73, OT
Lake Preston 57, Great Plains Lutheran 48
Lemmon 52, Harding County 35
Lennox 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 32
Lower Brule 77, White River 61
McCook Central/Montrose 65, Parkston 32
McLaughlin 67, Takini 42
Milbank 45, Deuel 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Mitchell Christian 17
Oelrichs 65, Bison 32
Parker 48, Chester 44
Pierre 54, Mitchell 45
Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 21
Rapid City Stevens 67, Douglas 42
Redfield/Doland 48, Potter County 40
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Canton 33
Sioux Falls Lincoln 49, Brookings 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Yankton 52
Spearfish 46, Lead-Deadwood 35
Sully Buttes 76, Jones County 45
Tea Area 62, Garretson 60, OT
Timber Lake 57, Dupree 40
Todd County 94, Stanley County 25
Vermillion 54, Beresford 41
Warner 48, Faulkton 35
Waverly-South Shore 56, Estelline 23
Wessington Springs 58, Iroquois 13
High School Wrestling
Deuel 48, Hamlin 0
Flandreau 36, Deuel 33
Flandreau 60, Hamlin 6
Howard 54, Hamlin 9
Howard 59, Deuel 10
Howard 72, Flandreau 6
Yankton Triangular
Harrisburg 43, Mitchell 19
Harrisburg 62, Yankton 13
Mitchell 39, Yankton 31
