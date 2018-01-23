  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

January 23, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 59, Pierre 40

Belle Fourche 82, Lead-Deadwood 67

Beresford 59, Baltic 44

Canistota 62, Chester 39

Canton 64, Tri-Valley 45

Colome 65, Kimball/White Lake 32

Deuel 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 33

Ethan 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Faulkton Area 52, Northwestern 39

Flandreau 72, Garretson 32

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 46

Highmore-Harrold 73, James Valley Christian 58

Hot Springs 80, Wall 32

Huron 52, Brookings 48

Ipswich 66, Edmunds Central 34

Jones County 71, Lyman 66

Madison 72, Chamberlain 70, OT

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Freeman 50

Menno 54, Gayville-Volin 50

Mobridge-Pollock 69, McLaughlin 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Wagner 37

Ortonville, Minn. 76, Milbank Area 62

Parker 67, Howard 48

Pine Ridge 81, Little Wound 68

Platte-Geddes 64, Parkston 59

Sanborn Central 50, Hanson 34

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 57

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brandon Valley 58

Sioux Valley 61, DeSmet 56

Timber Lake 65, Harding County 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Centerville 25

Vermillion 63, West Central 50

Viborg-Hurley 72, Alcester-Hudson 32

Watertown 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52

Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 48

Wessington Springs 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63

Winner 66, Todd County 57

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Yankton 50, Harrisburg 48

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 68, Pierre 48

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Wessington Springs 33

Avon 53, Burke/South Central 37

Belle Fourche 53, Lead-Deadwood 14

Brandon Valley 55, Mitchell 44

Bridgewater-Emery 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 58

Brookings 45, Huron 40

Castlewood 48, Deubrook 31

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Groton Area 53

Edgemont 46, Rapid City Christian 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 71, Deuel 52

Faulkton Area 65, Northwestern 52

Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 47

Hanson 77, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41

Harrisburg 40, Yankton 22

Langford Area 49, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Lower Brule 71, St. Francis Indian 56

Madison 64, Chamberlain 45

McCook Central/Montrose 65, Freeman 61

Menno 54, Gayville-Volin 30

Milbank 51, Ortonville, Minn. 46

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Iroquois 26

Parkston 44, Platte-Geddes 37

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, Watertown 57

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 23

Sturgis Brown 57, Hill City 36

Tri-Valley 62, Canton 39

Wagner 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Wakpala 62, Takini 39

West Central 50, Vermillion 35

Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 36


