Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Central 59, Pierre 40 Belle Fourche 82, Lead-Deadwood 67 Beresford 59, Baltic 44 Canistota 62, Chester 39 Canton 64, Tri-Valley 45 Colome 65, Kimball/White Lake 32 Deuel 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 33 Ethan 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 47 Faulkton Area 52, Northwestern 39 Flandreau 72, Garretson 32 Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 46 Highmore-Harrold 73, James Valley Christian 58 Hot Springs 80, Wall 32 Huron 52, Brookings 48 Ipswich 66, Edmunds Central 34 Jones County 71, Lyman 66 Madison 72, Chamberlain 70, OT McCook Central/Montrose 52, Freeman 50 Menno 54, Gayville-Volin 50 Mobridge-Pollock 69, McLaughlin 43 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Wagner 37 Ortonville, Minn. 76, Milbank Area 62 Parker 67, Howard 48 Pine Ridge 81, Little Wound 68 Platte-Geddes 64, Parkston 59 Sanborn Central 50, Hanson 34 Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 57 Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brandon Valley 58 Sioux Valley 61, DeSmet 56 Timber Lake 65, Harding County 39 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Centerville 25 Vermillion 63, West Central 50 Viborg-Hurley 72, Alcester-Hudson 32 Watertown 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52 Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 48 Wessington Springs 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63 Winner 66, Todd County 57 Wolsey-Wessington 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 34 Yankton 50, Harrisburg 48 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 68, Pierre 48 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Wessington Springs 33 Avon 53, Burke/South Central 37 Belle Fourche 53, Lead-Deadwood 14 Brandon Valley 55, Mitchell 44 Bridgewater-Emery 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 58 Brookings 45, Huron 40 Castlewood 48, Deubrook 31 Clark/Willow Lake 66, Groton Area 53 Edgemont 46, Rapid City Christian 35 Elkton-Lake Benton 71, Deuel 52 Faulkton Area 65, Northwestern 52 Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 47 Hanson 77, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41 Harrisburg 40, Yankton 22 Langford Area 49, Great Plains Lutheran 38 Lower Brule 71, St. Francis Indian 56 Madison 64, Chamberlain 45 McCook Central/Montrose 65, Freeman 61 Menno 54, Gayville-Volin 30 Milbank 51, Ortonville, Minn. 46 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Iroquois 26 Parkston 44, Platte-Geddes 37 Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, Watertown 57 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 23 Sturgis Brown 57, Hill City 36 Tri-Valley 62, Canton 39 Wagner 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36 Wakpala 62, Takini 39 West Central 50, Vermillion 35 Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

