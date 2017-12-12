  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

December 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 99 UND 63

Briar Cliff 94 Presentation 82

Women’s Basketball

Mount Marty 89 Grace 56

High School Basketball

Boys Basketball

Brookings 56, Huron 53

Canton 79, Garretson 62

Chamberlain 63, Gregory 24

Clark/Willow Lake 63, De Smet 38

Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 43

Douglas 76, St. Thomas More 56

Ethan 67, Andes Central 58

Faulkton Area 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Hamlin 64, Flandreau 61

Hanson 37, McCook Central/Montrose 28

Harding County 70, Tiospaye Topa 45

Harrisburg 74, Pierre 30

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Timber Lake 35

Ipswich 66, Eureka/Bowdle 43

Langford Area 62, Leola/Frederick 58

Madison 70, Tri-Valley 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, West Central 50

North Central, Neb. 49, Burke/South Central 42

Northwestern 74, Edmunds Central 28

Santee, Neb. 87, Centerville 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, South Sioux City, Neb. 25

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Washington 62

Sisseton 60, Milbank Area 43

Sturgis Brown 65, Belle Fourche 52

Sully Buttes 79, Lyman 53

Vermillion 88, Flandreau Indian 66

Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 52

Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 51

Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 57, Watertown 56

Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Mobridge-Pollock 29

Avon 50, Corsica-Stickney 38

Belle Fourche 58, Sturgis Brown 44

Chester Area 47, Howard 37

Colman-Egan 41, Canistota 29

Dakota Valley 54, Beresford 46

Dell Rapids 53, Sioux Falls Christian 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Mitchell Christian 43

Faulkton Area 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Florence/Henry 52, Arlington 18

Garretson 60, Canton 49

Hamlin 49, Flandreau 30

Harrisburg 56, Pierre 38

Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 20

Irene-Wakonda 63, Wagner 43

Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 35

Lead-Deadwood 53, Newell 39

Lemmon 60, Dupree 47

Lyman 46, Stanley County 16

Madison 63, Tri-Valley 43

Milbank 55, Sisseton 50

Miller 58, Potter County 42

North Central, Neb. 65, Burke/South Central 53

Parker 50, Baltic 30

Santee, Neb. 67, Centerville 64

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 62

Timber Lake 60, Herreid/Selby Area 30

Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 52

Wausa, Neb. 48, Gayville-Volin 38

West Central 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 27


