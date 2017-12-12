Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 99 UND 63
Briar Cliff 94 Presentation 82
Women’s Basketball
Mount Marty 89 Grace 56
High School Basketball
Boys Basketball
Brookings 56, Huron 53
Canton 79, Garretson 62
Chamberlain 63, Gregory 24
Clark/Willow Lake 63, De Smet 38
Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 43
Douglas 76, St. Thomas More 56
Ethan 67, Andes Central 58
Faulkton Area 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 46
Hamlin 64, Flandreau 61
Hanson 37, McCook Central/Montrose 28
Harding County 70, Tiospaye Topa 45
Harrisburg 74, Pierre 30
Herreid/Selby Area 67, Timber Lake 35
Ipswich 66, Eureka/Bowdle 43
Langford Area 62, Leola/Frederick 58
Madison 70, Tri-Valley 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, West Central 50
North Central, Neb. 49, Burke/South Central 42
Northwestern 74, Edmunds Central 28
Santee, Neb. 87, Centerville 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, South Sioux City, Neb. 25
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Washington 62
Sisseton 60, Milbank Area 43
Sturgis Brown 65, Belle Fourche 52
Sully Buttes 79, Lyman 53
Vermillion 88, Flandreau Indian 66
Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 52
Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 51
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 57, Watertown 56
Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Mobridge-Pollock 29
Avon 50, Corsica-Stickney 38
Belle Fourche 58, Sturgis Brown 44
Chester Area 47, Howard 37
Colman-Egan 41, Canistota 29
Dakota Valley 54, Beresford 46
Dell Rapids 53, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Mitchell Christian 43
Faulkton Area 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 36
Florence/Henry 52, Arlington 18
Garretson 60, Canton 49
Hamlin 49, Flandreau 30
Harrisburg 56, Pierre 38
Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 20
Irene-Wakonda 63, Wagner 43
Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 35
Lead-Deadwood 53, Newell 39
Lemmon 60, Dupree 47
Lyman 46, Stanley County 16
Madison 63, Tri-Valley 43
Milbank 55, Sisseton 50
Miller 58, Potter County 42
North Central, Neb. 65, Burke/South Central 53
Parker 50, Baltic 30
Santee, Neb. 67, Centerville 64
Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 62
Timber Lake 60, Herreid/Selby Area 30
Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 52
Wausa, Neb. 48, Gayville-Volin 38
West Central 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 27
