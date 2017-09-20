Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

College Volleyball SMSU def USF 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 25-16 Wayne State def Augustana 25-19, 25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 15-11 Northern State def MSU-Moorhead 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 Dakota State def Presentation 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 15-11 High School Volleyball Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-9, 25-9, 25-12 Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16 Avon def. Colome, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 Burke/South Central def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 Canistota def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 Clark/Willow Lake def. Castlewood, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 Deubrook Area def. Deuel, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 Faulkton Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11 Gregory def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 15-11 Heart River, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 16-14 Hendricks, Minn. def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19 Hill City def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16 Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-12, 25-6 Ipswich def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica-Stickney, 20-25, 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7 Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 Miller def. Redfield/Doland, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19 Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 25-11, 25-8 Parker def. Chester Area, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 Rapid City Stevens def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wolsey-Wessington, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 19-17 Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Watertown, 12-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11 Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16 Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 Sully Buttes def. North Border, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Tea Area def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-8, 25-19 Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18 Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 Warner def. Groton Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 Yankton def. Huron, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 27-25 High School Girls Soccer\ SF Roosevelt 3 Watertown 0 Brookings 1 Yankton 0 SF O’Gorman 3 Harrisburg 0 Brandon Valley 6 . Huron 0 Aberdeen Central 6 Mitchell 0 Spearfish 3 Belle Fourche 1 West Central 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0 Tea Area 2 Washington 0 Rapid City Stevens 2 Rapid City Central 0 High School Boys Soccer Yankton 1 Brookings 1 SF O’Gorman 3 Harrisburg 0 SF Roosevelt 4 Watertown 0 Aberdeen Central 6 Mitchell 0 Sioux Falls Christian 5 Vermillion 1 Spearfish 5 Belle Fourche 0 Tea Area 4 Washington 3 Huron 1 Brandon Valley 0 USHL Exhibition Sioux City Muskateers 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 OT

