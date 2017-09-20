  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

September 20, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Volleyball

SMSU def USF 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 25-16

Wayne State def Augustana 25-19, 25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 15-11

Northern State def MSU-Moorhead 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

Dakota State def Presentation 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 15-11

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-9, 25-9, 25-12

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16

Avon def. Colome, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17

Burke/South Central def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11

Canistota def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Clark/Willow Lake def. Castlewood, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Deubrook Area def. Deuel, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Faulkton Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11

Gregory def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 15-11

Heart River, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 16-14

Hendricks, Minn. def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19

Hill City def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-12, 25-6

Ipswich def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica-Stickney, 20-25, 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7

Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17

Miller def. Redfield/Doland, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 25-11, 25-8

Parker def. Chester Area, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18

Rapid City Stevens def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wolsey-Wessington, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 19-17

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Watertown, 12-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16

Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

Sully Buttes def. North Border, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-8, 25-19

Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11

Yankton def. Huron, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 27-25

High School Girls Soccer\

SF Roosevelt 3 Watertown 0

Brookings 1 Yankton 0

SF O’Gorman 3 Harrisburg 0

Brandon Valley 6 . Huron 0

Aberdeen Central 6 Mitchell 0

Spearfish 3 Belle Fourche 1

West Central 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Tea Area 2 Washington 0

Rapid City Stevens 2 Rapid City Central 0

High School Boys Soccer

Yankton 1 Brookings 1

SF O’Gorman 3 Harrisburg 0

SF Roosevelt 4 Watertown 0

Aberdeen Central 6 Mitchell 0

Sioux Falls Christian 5 Vermillion 1

Spearfish 5 Belle Fourche 0

Tea Area 4 Washington 3

Huron 1 Brandon Valley 0

USHL

Exhibition

Sioux City Muskateers 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 OT


