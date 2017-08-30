  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

August 30, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 8 Gary SouthShore Rail Cats 1

College Volleyball

Dakota Wesleyan 3 def. Waldorf 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-15, 27-25, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Avon def. Parkston, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Baltic def. Beresford, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Brookings def. Huron, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8

Burke/South Central def. Winner, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Canistota def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12

Chester Area def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11

Deubrook Area def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14

Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-7

Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23

Faith def. Bison, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8

Gregory def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Hanson def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Herreid/Selby Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 12-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

Lyman def. White River, 27-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18

Madison def. Canton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Menno def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Milbank def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17

Mitchell Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Moorhead, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Washington, 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 15-6

New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Northwestern def. Sisseton, 25-2, 25-6, 25-4

Parker def. Sioux Valley, 20-15, 25-15, 23-26, 25-6, 15-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

South Border, N.D. def. North Border, 25-15, 14-25, 25-19, 25-9

Spearfish def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Sully Buttes def. Faulkton, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11

Vermillion def. Lennox, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19

Wall def. Jones County, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-21, 25-8, 25-18

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

West Central def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 16-14

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Yankton def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20

Women’s College Soccer

Presentation 6 Mt. Marty 1

Men’s College Soccer

Mt. Marty 4 Presentation 2

High School Boys Soccer

Brookings 8 Harrisburg 1

SF O’Gorman 3 SF Roosevelt 1

SF Washington 2 Huron 0

Spearfish 2 Hot Springs 2

Rapid City Stevens 7 Douglas 0

Watertown 6 Pierre 0

High School Girls Soccer

Pierre 6 Watertown 1

Brookings 3 Harrisburg 2

Vermillion 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Yankton 2 Brandon Valley 2

Rapid City Stevens 12 Douglas 0

SF Washington 9 Huron 0

SF O’Gorman 0 SF Roosevelt 0


