Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball Sioux Falls Canaries 8 Gary SouthShore Rail Cats 1 College Volleyball Dakota Wesleyan 3 def. Waldorf 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 High School Volleyball Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-15, 27-25, 25-16 Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 Avon def. Parkston, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 Baltic def. Beresford, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 Brookings def. Huron, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8 Burke/South Central def. Winner, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24 Canistota def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 Chester Area def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11 Deubrook Area def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14 Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-7 Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23 Faith def. Bison, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 Gregory def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 Hanson def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 Herreid/Selby Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 12-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 Lyman def. White River, 27-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18 Madison def. Canton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 Menno def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 Milbank def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 Mitchell Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 Moorhead, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Washington, 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 15-6 New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Northwestern def. Sisseton, 25-2, 25-6, 25-4 Parker def. Sioux Valley, 20-15, 25-15, 23-26, 25-6, 15-8 Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13 South Border, N.D. def. North Border, 25-15, 14-25, 25-19, 25-9 Spearfish def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 Sully Buttes def. Faulkton, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 Vermillion def. Lennox, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 Wall def. Jones County, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-21, 25-8, 25-18 Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 West Central def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 16-14 Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Yankton def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 Women’s College Soccer Presentation 6 Mt. Marty 1 Men’s College Soccer Mt. Marty 4 Presentation 2 High School Boys Soccer Brookings 8 Harrisburg 1 SF O’Gorman 3 SF Roosevelt 1 SF Washington 2 Huron 0 Spearfish 2 Hot Springs 2 Rapid City Stevens 7 Douglas 0 Watertown 6 Pierre 0 High School Girls Soccer Pierre 6 Watertown 1 Brookings 3 Harrisburg 2 Vermillion 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0 Yankton 2 Brandon Valley 2 Rapid City Stevens 12 Douglas 0 SF Washington 9 Huron 0 SF O’Gorman 0 SF Roosevelt 0

