Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 8 Gary SouthShore Rail Cats 1
College Volleyball
Dakota Wesleyan 3 def. Waldorf 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-15, 27-25, 25-16
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12
Avon def. Parkston, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Baltic def. Beresford, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Brookings def. Huron, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8
Burke/South Central def. Winner, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Canistota def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12
Chester Area def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23
Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11
Deubrook Area def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14
Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-7
Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23
Faith def. Bison, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8
Gregory def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Hanson def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Herreid/Selby Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 12-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19
Lyman def. White River, 27-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18
Madison def. Canton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Menno def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Milbank def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17
Mitchell Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Moorhead, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Washington, 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 15-6
New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
Northwestern def. Sisseton, 25-2, 25-6, 25-4
Parker def. Sioux Valley, 20-15, 25-15, 23-26, 25-6, 15-8
Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13
South Border, N.D. def. North Border, 25-15, 14-25, 25-19, 25-9
Spearfish def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Sully Buttes def. Faulkton, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11
Vermillion def. Lennox, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19
Wall def. Jones County, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-21, 25-8, 25-18
Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12
West Central def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 16-14
Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Yankton def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20
Women’s College Soccer
Presentation 6 Mt. Marty 1
Men’s College Soccer
Mt. Marty 4 Presentation 2
High School Boys Soccer
Brookings 8 Harrisburg 1
SF O’Gorman 3 SF Roosevelt 1
SF Washington 2 Huron 0
Spearfish 2 Hot Springs 2
Rapid City Stevens 7 Douglas 0
Watertown 6 Pierre 0
High School Girls Soccer
Pierre 6 Watertown 1
Brookings 3 Harrisburg 2
Vermillion 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0
Yankton 2 Brandon Valley 2
Rapid City Stevens 12 Douglas 0
SF Washington 9 Huron 0
SF O’Gorman 0 SF Roosevelt 0
