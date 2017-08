American Association Baseball Sioux Falls Canaries 3, Winnipeg Goldeyes 2 State “B” Amateur Baseball Second Round Harrisburg 6, Tabor 0 Crofton 6, Dell Rapids Mudcats 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.