Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

June 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Girls High School Golf

State “AA” Tournament
Team Standings (Round 2) Final
1 O’Gorman (308) 611
2 Aberdeen Central (323) 652
3 Rapid City Stevens (338) 668
4 Roosevelt (333) 690
5 Brandon Valley (337) 692
6 Yankton (342) 693

Individual Standings (Round 2) Final
1 Emily Olson (O’Gorman) (76) 146
2 Carly Kunkel (O’Gorman) (75) 149
3 Sydney Wirebaugh (Aberdeen Central) (74) 151
3 Natalie Young (Rapid City Stevens) (76) 151

State “A” Tournament
Team Standings (Round 2) Final
1 Canton (361) 724
2 Lennox (367) 732
3 Vermillion (364) 741
4 Lead-Deadwood (382) 752
5 Parkston (364) 753
6 Sisseton (376) 755

Individual Standings (Round 2) Final
1 Kate Wynja (Sioux Falls Christian) (78) 156
2 Jade Burr (Belle Fourche) (79) 157
2 Lauryn Driscoll (West Central) (82) 157

State “B” Tournament
Team Standings (Round 2) Final
1 Deubrook Area (255) 502
2 Burke/South Central (251) 509
3 Hill City (259) 537
4 Howard (275) 549
5 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (269) 551
6 Flandreau (301) 592

Individual Standings (Round 2) Final
1 Courtni Frank (Deubrook Area) (79) 151
2 Chantel Brende (Baltic) (80) 154
3 Taylee Indahl (Burke/South Central) (79) 157

Boys High School Golf
State “B” Tournament
Team Standings (Round 2) Final
1 Aberdeen Christian (241) 468
2 Ipswich (240) 473
3 Colman-Egan (246) 483
4 Platte-Geddes (242) 489
5 Great Plains Lutheran (238) 492
6 Kimball/White Lake (255) 507

Individual Standings
1 Alec Johnson (Bon Homme) (72) 138
2 Judah Aderhold (Aberdeen Christian) (71) 142
3 Devan Weelborg (Hamlin) (73) 153

American Association Baseball

Lincoln Saltdogs 7  Sioux Falls Canaries 6      12 innings

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls West  9  Sioux Falls East 8

Rapid City Post 320 10   Pierre 0

Rapid City Post 320 4  Pierre 1

Elk Point Jeffers 4  Tea  2

Amatuer Baseball

Parkston Mudcats 10  Mount Vernon 1


