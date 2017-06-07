Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Girls High School Golf State “AA” Tournament

Team Standings (Round 2) Final

1 O’Gorman (308) 611

2 Aberdeen Central (323) 652

3 Rapid City Stevens (338) 668

4 Roosevelt (333) 690

5 Brandon Valley (337) 692

6 Yankton (342) 693 Individual Standings (Round 2) Final

1 Emily Olson (O’Gorman) (76) 146

2 Carly Kunkel (O’Gorman) (75) 149

3 Sydney Wirebaugh (Aberdeen Central) (74) 151

3 Natalie Young (Rapid City Stevens) (76) 151 State “A” Tournament

Team Standings (Round 2) Final

1 Canton (361) 724

2 Lennox (367) 732

3 Vermillion (364) 741

4 Lead-Deadwood (382) 752

5 Parkston (364) 753

6 Sisseton (376) 755 Individual Standings (Round 2) Final

1 Kate Wynja (Sioux Falls Christian) (78) 156

2 Jade Burr (Belle Fourche) (79) 157

2 Lauryn Driscoll (West Central) (82) 157 State “B” Tournament

Team Standings (Round 2) Final

1 Deubrook Area (255) 502

2 Burke/South Central (251) 509

3 Hill City (259) 537

4 Howard (275) 549

5 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (269) 551

6 Flandreau (301) 592 Individual Standings (Round 2) Final

1 Courtni Frank (Deubrook Area) (79) 151

2 Chantel Brende (Baltic) (80) 154

3 Taylee Indahl (Burke/South Central) (79) 157 Boys High School Golf

State “B” Tournament

Team Standings (Round 2) Final

1 Aberdeen Christian (241) 468

2 Ipswich (240) 473

3 Colman-Egan (246) 483

4 Platte-Geddes (242) 489

5 Great Plains Lutheran (238) 492

6 Kimball/White Lake (255) 507 Individual Standings

1 Alec Johnson (Bon Homme) (72) 138

2 Judah Aderhold (Aberdeen Christian) (71) 142

3 Devan Weelborg (Hamlin) (73) 153 American Association Baseball Lincoln Saltdogs 7 Sioux Falls Canaries 6 12 innings American Legion Baseball Sioux Falls West 9 Sioux Falls East 8 Rapid City Post 320 10 Pierre 0 Rapid City Post 320 4 Pierre 1 Elk Point Jeffers 4 Tea 2 Amatuer Baseball Parkston Mudcats 10 Mount Vernon 1

