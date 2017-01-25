Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 51, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Harding County 79, Hulett, Wyo. 35
Mobridge-Pollock 60, McLaughlin 48
Ortonville, Minn. 74, Milbank Area 52
Redfield/Doland 58, Ipswich 54
St. Thomas More 55, Spearfish 40
Waverly-South Shore 49, Webster 43
High School Girls Basketball
Deubrook Area 42, Castlewood 38
Great Plains Lutheran 38, Langford Area 33
Ipswich 40, Redfield/Doland 37
Ortonville, Minn. 70, Milbank 63, 2OT
Rapid City Central 77, Huron 26
St. Thomas More 51, Spearfish 31
Sturgis Brown 45, Hill City 41
Webster Area 47, Groton Area 30
Wilmot 56, Deuel 26
