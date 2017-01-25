  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

January 25, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 51, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Harding County 79, Hulett, Wyo. 35

Mobridge-Pollock 60, McLaughlin 48

Ortonville, Minn. 74, Milbank Area 52

Redfield/Doland 58, Ipswich 54

St. Thomas More 55, Spearfish 40

Waverly-South Shore 49, Webster 43

High School Girls Basketball

Deubrook Area 42, Castlewood 38

Great Plains Lutheran 38, Langford Area 33

Ipswich 40, Redfield/Doland 37

Ortonville, Minn. 70, Milbank 63, 2OT

Rapid City Central 77, Huron 26

St. Thomas More 51, Spearfish 31

Sturgis Brown 45, Hill City 41

Webster Area 47, Groton Area 30

Wilmot 56, Deuel 26


